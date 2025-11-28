Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 $PSX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $57,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

