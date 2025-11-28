Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $55.16 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $55,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $176.05 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.06.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

