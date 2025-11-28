Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 339,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $52,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%
Zoetis stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Zoetis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
