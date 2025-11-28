Analyzing MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) and MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and MBX Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences $4.91 million 23.97 -$53.04 million ($85.00) -1.29 MBX Biosciences N/A N/A -$61.92 million ($2.39) -14.15

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spruce Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than MBX Biosciences. MBX Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of MBX Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBX Biosciences has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and MBX Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -305.39% -168.01% MBX Biosciences N/A -29.28% -28.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spruce Biosciences and MBX Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 1 7 2 0 2.10 MBX Biosciences 1 0 9 0 2.80

Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $178.88, indicating a potential upside of 62.61%. MBX Biosciences has a consensus price target of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.36%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than MBX Biosciences.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients. Our PEPs are selectively engineered to have optimized pharmaceutical properties, including extended time-action profiles and consistent drug concentrations with low peak-to-trough concentration ratios, consistent exposure to target tissues, and less frequent dosing. We are advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. Our product candidates and programs include: • MBX 2109: Our lead product candidate, MBX 2109, is a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug that is designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism, or HP. Leveraging our proprietary PEP platform, we designed MBX 2109 to treat the underlying pathophysiology of HP by providing a continuous, infusion-like exposure to parathyroid hormone, or PTH, with convenient once-weekly administration. In a Phase 1 clinical trial, MBX 2109 demonstrated a low ratio between the highest concentration of active drug observed after a dose and the concentration of active drug observed immediately prior to the next dose, or peak-to-trough ratio, which is consistent with a continuous, infusion-like profile, and an extended half-life, potentially enabling the first once-weekly PTH dosing regimen for patients with HP. MBX 2109 was generally well-tolerated with no drug-related severe or serious adverse effects. We are currently evaluating MBX 2109 in a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with HP and dosed our first patient in this trial in August 2024. We anticipate reporting topline data in the third quarter of 2025. • MBX 1416: We are advancing MBX 1416, which is designed to be a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1, receptor antagonist, as a potential therapy for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, or PBH, a chronic complication of bariatric surgery. MBX 1416 is designed as a convenient once-weekly therapy to reduce insulin secretion and increase blood glucose to reduce the frequency and severity of hypoglycemic events. In our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, preliminary data regarding the way the compound is absorbed, distributed, metabolized and excreted, or pharmacokinetics, from the single ascending dose portion demonstrated that weekly subcutaneous injections resulted in dose-proportional increases in MBX 1416 exposure and a half-life supporting a once-weekly dosing regimen. We anticipate additional single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose data from our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2024. • Obesity portfolio: Our lead obesity product candidate, MBX 4291, is designed to be a long-acting and highly potent GLP-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, or GIP, receptor co-agonist prodrug with the goal of reducing dosing frequency and improving efficacy and tolerability relative to existing standards of care. In our preclinical studies, the active component of MBX 4291 demonstrated a similar activity profile and body weight loss in mice as tirzepatide, an approved weekly GLP-1/GIP co-agonist, and an extended duration of action of the active component of MBX 4291, supporting the potential for once-monthly administration. During our preclinical studies, the concentration of the active component of MBX 4291 was significantly lower than the concentration of tirzepatide during the comparison period. Although we believe MBX 4291 has the potential to be dosed less frequently, less frequent dosing would necessarily require a higher dose of MBX 4291. The results observed from our preclinical studies may not necessarily be predictive of the results of later-stage clinical trials that we may conduct. In addition, the study supporting potential duration of MBX 4291 was conducted separately from studies evaluating its effects. MBX 4291 is currently in IND-enabling studies with an anticipated investigational new drug, or IND, submission in the second quarter of 2025. Beyond MBX 4291, we have a robust discovery pipeline including multiple programs in the lead optimization stage of development. Endocrine organs secrete peptide hormones into the blood stream that act on distant organs to calibrate their function and maintain homeostasis, which impact metabolism, growth, reproduction and other bodily functions. Underproduction of a hormone, known as a hormonal deficiency, can lead to endocrine diseases, such as diabetes and HP. In addition to using peptides as hormone replacement therapies, peptide-based drugs have been developed as pharmacologic agents to treat endocrine and other diseases. However, whether as replacement therapies or novel pharmacological actions, these therapeutic peptides often have significant drawbacks. Unmodified peptides often have short half-lives, and are rapidly degraded by enzymes and swiftly cleared within minutes to hours by the liver and kidney. This often necessitates frequent, daily injections of these peptides, which can result in wide fluctuations of the peptide concentration in the bloodstream leading to diminished effectiveness of the therapy or side effects caused by high levels of the peptide. Modified peptide therapies have been developed to allow less frequent once-daily and once-weekly dosing regimens. Although these convenient, patient-friendly therapies could increase compliance and result in improved effectiveness in the real-world setting, they can still produce significant fluctuations in peptide blood levels or high peak-to-trough ratios, which can lead to side effects and limit potential efficacy. Therefore, there remains a significant unmet need to develop modified peptide therapies with extended time-action profiles and low peak-to-trough ratios that allow for less frequent injections and have the potential to provide improved efficacy, tolerability and convenience. Leveraging the proprietary technologies in our PEP platform, we are designing and developing novel peptide therapeutics with the goal of achieving four key, distinct attributes: 1) high potency, 2) high target selectivity, 3) half-lives that allow for dosing at weekly or less frequent intervals, and 4) low or flat peak-to-trough ratios to improve tolerability, thereby facilitating higher dosing and greater potential efficacy. We were founded as MBX Biosciences LLC, an Indiana limited liability company, in August 2018. We converted to a Delaware corporation in April 2019 and incorporated under the name MBX Biosciences, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at 11711 N. Meridian Street, Suite 300, Carmel, Indiana.

