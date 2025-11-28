Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $52.07 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $52,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FIS opened at $65.42 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 592.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

