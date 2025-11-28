Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,877 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $54,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 110.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.16.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

