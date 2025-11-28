Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $60.44 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $60,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dropbox by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,368,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 12,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $384,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 551,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,531,800. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 101,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $2,998,589.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,939 shares of company stock worth $10,241,445. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.67 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 19.87%.The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

