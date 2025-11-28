Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,058 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $56,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,533,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 73.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,800. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company had revenue of $311.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

