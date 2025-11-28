Reviewing Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) & Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Payments and Green Dot”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $10.08 billion 1.76 $1.57 billion $7.12 10.53 Green Dot $1.72 billion 0.40 -$26.70 million ($0.85) -14.46

Analyst Ratings

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot. Green Dot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Payments and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 15 7 2 2.46 Green Dot 2 5 1 0 1.88

Global Payments currently has a consensus price target of $103.90, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. Green Dot has a consensus price target of $12.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.18%. Given Global Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Green Dot.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 15.07% 12.47% 5.97% Green Dot -2.33% 9.81% 1.59%

Volatility & Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats Green Dot on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It offers money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

