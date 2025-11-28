Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $768,000 in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,040.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,010.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $848.65.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,076.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.