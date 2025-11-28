2,858 Shares in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $160.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALG. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau acquired 600 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.77 per share, with a total value of $100,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,118.76. This represents a 5.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.