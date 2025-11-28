Inceptionr LLC Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AutoNation by 38.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 33.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $210.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average is $204.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

