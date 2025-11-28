J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,580 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 11.22%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

