Inceptionr LLC Makes New $659,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,356.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.