Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,944 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the second quarter worth $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF alerts:

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BATS ICLO opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.