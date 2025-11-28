Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Holdings Raised by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $175.94 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $136.05 and a one year high of $180.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

