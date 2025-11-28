6,531 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 90,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $21,792,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $389,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $61,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,203.06. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $128.38 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

