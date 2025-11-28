1,739 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,904,000 after buying an additional 122,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after buying an additional 921,523 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 888,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,290,000 after acquiring an additional 335,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 106,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $445.60 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $288.63 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.