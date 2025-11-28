61,901 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 4,655.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTX shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garrett Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $4,655,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,009,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,732,069.60. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 613,403 shares of company stock worth $8,133,314 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.6%

GTX stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.