J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Columbia Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 10,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.64.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $100.00 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $130.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

