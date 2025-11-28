Witte Jan De Sells 2,055 Shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Witte Jan De sold 2,055 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $524,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,555. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Witte Jan De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Tuesday, November 11th, Witte Jan De sold 487 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $121,871.75.

ResMed Trading Down 0.2%

RMD stock opened at $255.23 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.95 and its 200 day moving average is $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 18.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ResMed by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMD

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.