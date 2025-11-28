J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.69.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $884.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $558.13 and a one year high of $895.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $803.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This trade represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.