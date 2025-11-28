Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,791 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $217.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.45.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

