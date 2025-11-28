Insider Selling: Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Insider Sells $709,514.00 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total value of $709,514.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $497.11 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.80 and its 200-day moving average is $386.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $628.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.75.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

