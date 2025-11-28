W Kirk Wycoff Sells 22,558 Shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 22,558 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $407,397.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,992,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,953.44. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Kirk Wycoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, W Kirk Wycoff sold 21,327 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $384,312.54.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of USCB stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $323.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter. USCB Financial had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on USCB. Raymond James Financial raised USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut USCB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on USCB Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,527,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USCB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 691,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

