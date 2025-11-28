J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,604 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.