CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) CEO Sells $462,000.00 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,417,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,171,150.76. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 141,206 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $656,607.90.

On Friday, November 21st, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 12,872 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $59,211.20.

On Thursday, November 20th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 63,674 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $313,276.08.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.70 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 million, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.19%.The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. CuriosityStream has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -355.56%.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Singular Research raised shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CuriosityStream by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

