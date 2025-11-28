J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 9,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 20,031.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 123,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $129,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,640,902.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,271 shares of company stock worth $5,222,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.95%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.