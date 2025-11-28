J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $159.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a 200 day moving average of $136.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $159.42.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. This represents a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

