Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

NYSE:SNX opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.65. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $167.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

