Jarrod Yahes Sells 27,742 Shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 27,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,187,080.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 546,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,368,859.91. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jarrod Yahes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,436,672.22.

On Monday, November 10th, Jarrod Yahes sold 14,914 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $637,573.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Jarrod Yahes sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $617,250.00.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $42.53 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 10.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Unity Software by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unity Software from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

