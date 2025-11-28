Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 320.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.07 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

