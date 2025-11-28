ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $651,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 238.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $83.66.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.72.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

