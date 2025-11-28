CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $76,673,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,862,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,363,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,090,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 497,871 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $35.50 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 119.82% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $216,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 187,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,329.36. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.