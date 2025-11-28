Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.