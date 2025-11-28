Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,227 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Revvity by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,163,000 after buying an additional 1,754,403 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Revvity by 32.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,360,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,178,000 after buying an additional 1,302,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the first quarter worth about $28,060,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 26.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,160,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 243,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.36 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.75 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

