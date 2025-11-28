Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,092,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,505,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,095 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of KMI opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

