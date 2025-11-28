Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,300,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,902,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,988,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 412.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,624 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Crown by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,015,000 after acquiring an additional 242,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,117,000 after acquiring an additional 83,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

