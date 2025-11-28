W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 19.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

