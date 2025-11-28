Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF $PSCI

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7,414.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $319,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $150.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $103.54 and a 12-month high of $153.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.