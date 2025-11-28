Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,942,000 after purchasing an additional 347,916 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,013,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,824,000 after buying an additional 295,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,616,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,479,000 after buying an additional 1,651,380 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,590,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,038,000 after buying an additional 466,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

