5,452 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.31.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

