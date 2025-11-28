Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $392,000 Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,618,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cactus by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,508,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,116,000 after buying an additional 162,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cactus by 31.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 868,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,799,000 after buying an additional 208,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 124,558 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $420,307.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

