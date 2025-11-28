Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Stock Position Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total value of $340,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,368,277.42. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $306.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

