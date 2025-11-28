Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 32.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,030,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,729,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,464. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,683.20. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $68.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

OneMain Trading Up 0.9%

OneMain stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

