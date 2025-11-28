Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,253,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Palomar by 322.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 97,226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,941,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 303.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 372,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,204,455.76. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $100,752.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,897.44. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,803 shares of company stock worth $2,348,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Price Performance

Palomar stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $133.21. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $175.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLMR

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.