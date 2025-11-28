Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 206 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,569 shares of company stock worth $1,253,848. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $487.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.57 and its 200 day moving average is $492.07. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.