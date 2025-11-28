Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 68,208 KeyCorp $KEY

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 45.5% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.42 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 101.23%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.62.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

