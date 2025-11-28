Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 250,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 513,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Rare Element Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $531.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Rare Element Resources
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.
