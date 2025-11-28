J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.5%

WMB opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

